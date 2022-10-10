Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

10 PM KOTA Territory News - Sunday
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning.

According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.

Peanutters go through 2-weeks of training called “Peanut Prep” where they learn about speaking on behalf of the Planters brand, Planters history, and learning to drive the vehicles.

But for the Peanutters, the communities reaction is what makes driving the Nutmobile worth it.

“We spend 12 months traveling across the country surprising and delighting the communities that we’re in just to show up, pass out peanuts, and talk all things, Planters. Spreading the love of Mr. Peanut himself here,” said Peanutter Kevin O’Donnell.

If you are interested in following along with the Nutmobile’s journey you can visit any of the Planters social media accounts or you can request the Nutmobile at requestthenutmobile.com.

