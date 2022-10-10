Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures on this Native American Day. Highs will soar into the 70s in many locations, which will be 10 or more degrees above normal for this time of year.

The first of two cold front swings through the area tomorrow, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A few isolated showers are likely in the Black Hills on into Wyoming. The second front continues the windy, cooler trend on Wednesday, with brisk winds lingering into Thursday.

Warmer, sunny weather returns Friday, but temperatures will come down again next weekend with another front.

