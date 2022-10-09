Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade

Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown.

Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago.

Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out candy as they walked by. People were invited to enjoy the many floats and dancers that honored Native American heritage and history.

”I definitely think it’s very important to come out and support the Native American community, it’s just going to help build bridges, and if we look at Rapid City and kind of everything that’s been going on we know that our Native American community plays a huge part in basically everything,” said Reese Niu, a spectator at the parade.

Native American Day is on Monday, October 10.

