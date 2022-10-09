Jackrabbits thump Coyotes in South Dakota rivalry game

Scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 3-0
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year’s battle between the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State ended in an iconic Hail Mary Touchdown Pass. However, this year’s matchup was a lot less dramatic. Ben Burns has the highlights from the Jackrabbits’ convincing victory over their inner-state rivals.

