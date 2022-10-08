Youth Conference sets the stage for Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board sponsored a Youth Conference at The Monument Arena.

The Youth Conference’s main goal was for children to learn and see different people who are successful in the communities while being able to see what work has been done within the community.

While the Youth Conference was just the start of the weekend. The Black Hills Pow Wow is set to continue through Sunday with many more events planned over the next couple of days.

