‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People rallied in support of reproductive rights and protecting democracy at a ‘Women’s Wave’ march Saturday in Halley Park.

The event was organized by the National Organization of Women in South Dakota, Sisters United South Dakota, and the American Association of University Women.

Demonstrators gathered at the park at noon to encourage women to vote in this year’s midterm election.

McKenzie Merchant, co-founder of Sisters United, said that she’s happy there are candidate for office in Rapid City committed to protecting women’s rights.

”We’ve been urging people to get out to register and get to the polls and vote,” Merchant said. “That’s why we have a bunch of candidates out here, these are the ones that support reproductive rights. So, I definitely think this is going to impact the midterms.”

Women of all ages attended the rally, that comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Rove V. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion.

Dorothy Rowdy Brewick with Democracy in Action said that she didn’t think this issue would be something that future generation of women would have to deal with.

”I have daughters-in-law and granddaughters,” Brewick said. “I didn’t think we’d have to fight this battle again. The minute I heard Roe V. Wade was reversed; I knew that we were back to having to fight this again.”

Attendees were encouraged to donate menstrual products to celebrate Period Action Day.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.