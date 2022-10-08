Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Frost and freeze conditions are possible overnight with clear skies and light winds. Lows will be in the 30s for many with a few in the 20s on the South Dakota plains.

A beautiful and sunny weekend is expected across the area. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s for many, while a few could see 70s on Sunday. Warm weather will linger into early next week with plenty of 70s expected and continued sunshine.

Cooler weather will move in Wednesday through Friday of next week with highs falling closer to average. Some stronger winds look to move in for the second half of next week, too.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.