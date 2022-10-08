Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Surfwood Drive shooting
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort, Custer, South Dakota.
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
Marvin Moran Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of Chances Casino July 26.
DCI clears 2 Rapid City officers in deadly shooting

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
Demonstrators gathered at the park at noon to encourage women to vote in this year’s midterm...
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game