Staying cool Friday, but warmer for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low clouds and fog will linger through the night for some. Others will have clear skies and a frost/freeze. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for those with cloud cover to the 20s for those with clear skies. A Freeze Warning is in place for the South Dakota plains until 9 a.m. Friday.

Clouds will decrease through the day Friday and temperatures will climb into the 50s for much of the area.

Warmer weather is expected over the weekend with highs returning to the 60s under sunny skies. Many on the plains will make it into the 70s Monday and Tuesday, before temperatures return to the 60s heading into the end of next week.

Moisture is going to be pretty limited over the next couple of weeks.

