South Dakota is prone to weather disasters

This March 2019 photo provided by Henry Red Cloud, shows flooding on Cloud's Lakota Solar...
This March 2019 photo provided by Henry Red Cloud, shows flooding on Cloud's Lakota Solar Enterprises property on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Red Cloud estimates flood damage at $250,000. (Henry Red Cloud via AP)(Henry Red Cloud | AP)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida.

WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they are to weather disasters. Those metrics are the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, and the loss amount per capita of those disasters. South Dakota ranks 12th for the number of disasters between 1980 to 2022. The state is tied at number one for loss per capita.

That loss includes everything from crops being destroyed or vehicles damaged during hailstorms to livestock lost during blizzards. It even includes loss of homes during wildfires.

Over the last several years, South Dakota has seen some historic weather events such as a three-day blizzard in October 2013, the June 6th derecho which had wind reports of more than 100 mph. and the thunderstorms that produced grapefruit sized hail on June 12.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
Surfwood Drive shooting
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
The Elements under construction.
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City