Rapid City MPO seeks efficient road proposals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for proposals to develop a traffic and corridor analysis study on the area of Highway 14-16 and Radar Hill Road.

This comes after the Rapid City MPO started to see a recent shift in development east of Rapid City that led to a change in traffic patterns. It is noted that issues have surfaced around the highway that have caused lane congestion, intersection delays, and erratic lane use.

The Rapid City MPO aims to study traffic patterns in the area and look for recommendations to improve the road in the future.

”We’ll do a traffic analysis to see where the problems are and then we’ll come up with a design for the roadway to handle not only the traffic we anticipate today; but also traffic for 20 to 25 years in the future,” said Rapid City long rang planning manager Kip Harrington.

Study proposals can be submitted to the Rapid City Department of Community Development and should be directed to Kip Harrington no later than Nov. 4. Questions can also be directed to kip.harrington@rcgov.org or at (605)394-4120.

