Cool Today, but Sunny and Milder this Weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lingering low clouds and patchy fog will dissipate by afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be chilly today, but dry, milder air moves for the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s, with 70s on Native American Day.

Next week looks dry overall - the system we were watching for midweek looks much weaker. Nonetheless, slightly cooler air will arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

