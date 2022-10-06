Study shows Rapid City growth will continue

More cars on the road are expected as more people move to the Black Hills
More cars on the road are expected as more people move to the Black Hills(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.

“We conducted the study primarily so we can access housing dollars coming out of the state. But it’s also just really beneficial to be able to see where we are and where we need to go and what kind of things we need to do,” said Elevate Rapid City housing coordinator Laura Jones.

The city is projected to see about an 18.9% increase with a 9.5% increase in households.

Slide three of the Elevate Rapid City housing study
Slide three of the Elevate Rapid City housing study(KOTA KEVN)

“For Rapid City, we need about 6,000 homes to meet demand from population growth and that is a mix of homes, rental units, apartments, single-family houses, townhouses, condos, all ranges of housing will be needed by 2030,” said Jones.

While that number is just for Rapid City, the plan considers the region around the city as well. The plan also includes what they call “in-demand housing,” or housing that is needed for the overall region.

Slide five of the Elevate Rapid City housing study
Slide five of the Elevate Rapid City housing study(KOTA KEVN)

“The great thing about this plan is it says ‘here’s the data.’ The data is this, we know the population growth in Rapid City from now to 2030. So, when you look at the households that are needed, we know in the region we’re going to need about 9,500 houses,” said Rapid City councilman Jason Salamun.

Recommendations were also put in the study to tackle the growth; one recommendation was to set up a task force in charge of overlooking the issue.

Slide six of the Elevate Rapid City housing study
Slide six of the Elevate Rapid City housing study(KOTA KEVN)

“This task force will be made up of government agencies such as the city of Rapid City, perhaps Pennington County, Meade County, maybe other communities such as Box Elder, maybe developers and non-profits in the space of housing,” said Salamun.

While eight years sounds like a long time, according to Elevate Rapid City, in terms of city planning the time will go by quickly.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
Kevin Locke dies at 68.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books

Latest News

This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
Thursday
Much cooler temperatures to end the week
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriffs Office.
Area law enforcement sees a rise in fentanyl abuse
Driving close to a snowplow can lead to serious accidents.
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season