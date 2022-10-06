Study shows Rapid City growth will continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.

“We conducted the study primarily so we can access housing dollars coming out of the state. But it’s also just really beneficial to be able to see where we are and where we need to go and what kind of things we need to do,” said Elevate Rapid City housing coordinator Laura Jones.

The city is projected to see about an 18.9% increase with a 9.5% increase in households.

“For Rapid City, we need about 6,000 homes to meet demand from population growth and that is a mix of homes, rental units, apartments, single-family houses, townhouses, condos, all ranges of housing will be needed by 2030,” said Jones.

While that number is just for Rapid City, the plan considers the region around the city as well. The plan also includes what they call “in-demand housing,” or housing that is needed for the overall region.

“The great thing about this plan is it says ‘here’s the data.’ The data is this, we know the population growth in Rapid City from now to 2030. So, when you look at the households that are needed, we know in the region we’re going to need about 9,500 houses,” said Rapid City councilman Jason Salamun.

Recommendations were also put in the study to tackle the growth; one recommendation was to set up a task force in charge of overlooking the issue.

“This task force will be made up of government agencies such as the city of Rapid City, perhaps Pennington County, Meade County, maybe other communities such as Box Elder, maybe developers and non-profits in the space of housing,” said Salamun.

While eight years sounds like a long time, according to Elevate Rapid City, in terms of city planning the time will go by quickly.

