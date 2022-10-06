Showcasing young agriculture producers in the region at the Western Junior Livestock Show

Oakleigh Reis-Elwood prepares grain for her sheep and goat.
Oakleigh Reis-Elwood prepares grain for her sheep and goat.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the Western Junior Livestock Show brings in kids from all over the region to show off their animals and showmanship skills.

The county fair or state fair is an end-of-summer staple for many people. For kids showing animals, it does not stop there. Before kids get to the show ring, the preparation for their animals takes months. The young producers start many of their days with morning chores, making sure they have food and water, keeping them warm during the winter and cool during the summer.

“It’s taught me responsibility and hard work. We have a daily routine to take care of these animals to the best of our abilities. A lot of times we take care of them before we take care of ourselves. So, with hard work and time, you get better and better,” said Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, a senior in high school. Reis-Elwood shows dairy cattle, dairy goats, and sheep.

Getting better and winning is the goal of these young agricultural producers. For the Reis-Elwood family showing livestock is a part of family tradition and continuing the legacy is important to them.

“My family has also shown animals for a long time and I always helped with my older siblings, and I just knew that I always wanted to do it when I got older,” shared Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, a seventh grader. “I still don’t really get my own animal specifically ready by myself. So, I hope to learn how to do that on my own.”

This is the last show of the year for the Reis-Elwood girls. For many others at the Western Junior Livestock Show, this is one of the many stops they make throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
The Elements under construction.
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
More cars on the road are expected as more people move to the Black Hills
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue

Latest News

Surfwood Drive shooting
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
A perfect fall recipe with a hint of summer.
Cooking with Eric - Pork Chop with Potatoes, Onions and Pineapple
Surfwood Drive shooting
August driving shooting
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Runs Second Television Ad
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D