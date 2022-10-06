Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops with Potatoes, Onions and Pineapple

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Fall recipe, Hawaiian-style! You’ll love the combination of flavors!

First, brown two pork chops (boneless or bone-in) in 1 tablespoon of olive oil about 4 to 5 minutes on one side, then 2 minutes on the other side. Keep warm.

In the same pan, sauté 1 cup of thawed cubed hash brown potatoes until lightly browned. Add a chopped red onion and 4 diagonally sliced green onions (white and green parts) and cook until vegetables are softened.

Add 1 teaspoon dried thyme; stir. Then add 2 cups of chunked pineapple (can used fresh or canned). Cook until potatoes and onions are caramelized. Return pork chops and their juices to the skillet and heat through. Serve chops surrounded by potatoes and onions.

