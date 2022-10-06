Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops with Potatoes, Onions and Pineapple

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Fall recipe, Hawaiian-style! You’ll love the combination of flavors!

First, brown two pork chops (boneless or bone-in) in 1 tablespoon of olive oil about 4 to 5 minutes on one side, then 2 minutes on the other side. Keep warm.

In the same pan, sauté 1 cup of thawed cubed hash brown potatoes until lightly browned. Add a chopped red onion and 4 diagonally sliced green onions (white and green parts) and cook until vegetables are softened.

Add 1 teaspoon dried thyme; stir. Then add 2 cups of chunked pineapple (can used fresh or canned). Cook until potatoes and onions are caramelized. Return pork chops and their juices to the skillet and heat through. Serve chops surrounded by potatoes and onions.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
This shipment of noodles is going to a retailer in Canada.
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
The Elements under construction.
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
More cars on the road are expected as more people move to the Black Hills
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue

Latest News

An easy, healthy way to enjoy those brussels!
Cooking with Eric - Herbed Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Broccoli
An easy to prepare beef and cheesy skillet to feed your household.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Cheese Breakfast Skillet
Have some leftover peppers from your garden? How about a shrimp dish!
Cooking with Eric - Shrimp with Peppers and Onions
Any easy Mexican-inspired dish with just a few ingredients.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Bowl