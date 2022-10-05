WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers

Graduates of the September 2022 Western Dakota Technical College Professional Truck Driving...
Graduates of the September 2022 Western Dakota Technical College Professional Truck Driving Program, L-R: Thomas Curttright, Shane Kirby, Mason Kaup, Christopher Bagshaw, Tyrel Droppers, Aaron Burt, Charles Kovach, and David Lyles. One graduated not photographed: Herbert Whiting.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Labor listed “Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers” in the top “Hot Career” in their August report as truck driving jobs remain in high demand. Nine students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Professional Truck Driving Program, in turn, will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.

The Class A Professional Driving Program graduates, and their hometowns, are:

  • Christopher Bagshaw – Box Elder
  • Aaron Burt – Rochester, Minn.
  • Thomas Curttright – Rapid City
  • Tyrel Droppers – Sturgis
  • Mason Kaup – Rapid City
  • Shane Kirby – Rapid City
  • Charles Kovach – Box Elder
  • David Lyles – Rapid City
  • Herbert Whiting – Rapid City

The next Class A course starting Oct. 17 is full. Those interested in the program are encouraged to apply now for the course starting Jan. 9, 2023, as the program fills quickly and enrollment is limited.

Course info is available at wdt.edu/TruckDriving. To apply or for more information, call the Corporate Education Center at (605) 718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu.

