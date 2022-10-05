Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.(Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A sheriff’s office captain died from a heart attack Monday while breaking up a high school fight in Georgia.

Capt. Terry Arnold was breaking up a two-person fight at Cook County High School, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

After Arnold and a school employee restrained one of the students from the fight, Arnold suddenly collapsed, the sheriff’s office said. Medical personnel at the school gave him first aid until first responders arrived and took him to South Georgia Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the CCSO. His most recent position was as the supervisor and director of the School Resource Officers Division for the sheriff’s office and the Cook County School System. He had previously served in the Adel Police Department and the Remerton Police Department.

Arnold is survived by his son, four daughters, and 10 grandchildren.

The CCSO said Arnold is the first recorded line of duty death in the history of the department.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
Kevin Locke dies at 68.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
An aerialist prepares for the upcoming Holloween Cirque Show in Rapid City.
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

Latest News

Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Fellow senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting due to lack of players
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume
Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World...
World’s oldest living dog dies at 22
Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an...
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart