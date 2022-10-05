RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations

The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during...
The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project.

The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.

$980,000 of the city’s Vison Fund were approved by the city council to go to First Interstate Bank, and will eventually go toward the project.

Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries hopes with the new remodels, comes more uses for the facility.

”We did not do winter storage this year, and we don’t intend to pick it back up because we hope that the new remodel will allow for a lot of the local sporting events to have their practice sessions here in the building throughout the winter.”

Jeffries expects the renovations to be done by early next spring.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
The prime herd is rounded up each year to test and check the health of the bison.
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup

Latest News

The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
Graduates of the September 2022 Western Dakota Technical College Professional Truck Driving...
WDTC graduates help fill great need for professional truck drivers
Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash