RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project.

The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.

$980,000 of the city’s Vison Fund were approved by the city council to go to First Interstate Bank, and will eventually go toward the project.

Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries hopes with the new remodels, comes more uses for the facility.

”We did not do winter storage this year, and we don’t intend to pick it back up because we hope that the new remodel will allow for a lot of the local sporting events to have their practice sessions here in the building throughout the winter.”

Jeffries expects the renovations to be done by early next spring.

