Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody, university says

Purdue University police said they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall...
Purdue University police said they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall early Wednesday morning as a homicide.(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Purdue University police said they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall early Wednesday morning as a homicide.

Police said 911 call came in around 12:44 a.m. from the student’s roommate. A letter from University President Mitch Daniels said the roommate is now being held as a suspect in the killing.

Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete has identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, a junior who is studying cybersecurity, WTHR reported. Police said Sha is an international student from Korea.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Wiete said both students were awake at the time of the incident in their first-floor dorm room, and she said she believes the crime was “unprovoked and senseless.”

In a statement, Daniels called the slaying “as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus.” The university is offering counseling to those who want it.

Daniels also offered reassurance about campus safety, saying it’s the “single highest priority on our campus. Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere. Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
Kevin Locke dies at 68.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books

Latest News

FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized...
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years