Much cooler temperatures to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, clouds will increase to overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few spots will drop into the 30s. A few showers are possible by morning, especially north.

Cloudy skies will linger for Thursday in much of western South Dakota. Wyoming will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will vary from the 40s and 50s in western South Dakota to near 60° in Wyoming. Showers will be possible at times moving from north to south.

Cooler weather will linger into Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s across the area. We will start off with plenty of clouds in the morning, but skies will clear up through the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures are expected by the weekend with high temperatures returning to the 60s to low 70s. Plenty of sunshine is likely. The warm and sunny weather will continue into early next week with highs in the low 70s for Rapid City. By Wednesday, temperatures will drop back into the 50s.

