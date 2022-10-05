Cooking with Eric - Herbed Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Broccoli

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What was once a much-maligned veggie has now become popular, mainly because we realized how delicious they could be when roasted in an oven. Of course, I’m talking about brussels sprouts. This roasted Brussels recipe also includes broccoli, and a not-so-sweet and heavy sauce.

First, preheat your oven to 425 degrees.

Trim the bottoms of 1 pound of brussels sprouts and peel away the first layer of leaves. Place in a bowl. Add some broccoli cut into florets. Make sure they’re about the same size - if not, cut florets in half.

In a small bowl or cup measure, combine 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil with 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, and a teaspoon EACH of rosemary, thyme and basil. Add 3/4 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Add a half teaspoon of onion powder and a quarter teaspoon black pepper. Whisk to combine then pour over the sprouts and broccoli. Toss to combine then arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes or until nicely browned.

