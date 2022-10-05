Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Cheese Breakfast Skillet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beefy, cheesy, cooked in one skillet - how can you go wrong? This dish is perfect for your hungry household!

Start of by browning a pound of ground beef with a diced onion until beef is no longer pink. Drain excess grease.

Season mixture with 1/2 teaspoon paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Add 3 cups frozen hash browns (I prefer cubed) along with a quarter cup of water. Then add one can of diced tomatoes and chilies, undrained. Turn heat to high and boil for 5 minutes, then reduce to a simmer.

Add 4 eggs, lightly beaten to the beef mixture; cover and cook until eggs are done to your liking. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes.

Serve with chopped fresh cilantro (optional).

