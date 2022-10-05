Area Law Enforcement sees a rise in Fentanyl Abuse

Curtsey of Pennington County Sheriffs Office
Curtsey of Pennington County Sheriffs Office(.)
By Lindsey Burrell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a Big City problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets.

in 2020, the United Narcotics Enforcement Team seized 128 grams of fentanyl, and this year the unit projects to collect 10 times that amount.

The impact of fentanyl abuse can extend far beyond individual users. On Monday, a woman on fentanyl passed out while driving her car, causing a crash and putting innocent people in danger.

“Sometimes in our society, it takes something major like this for some attention to be shown to these things that are an everyday problem for us in law enforcement, as we are dealing with them on a daily basis. So, the public doesn’t see all of that, all of the work that goes into this, until something thankfully not horrific happened, but definitely had the potential to be pretty awful,” said Sgt. Casey Kenrick, Supervisor for UNET.

The law enforcement agencies across the state listed below are working in conjunction to battle the Fentanyl epidemic.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges following Rapid City crash
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
Kevin Locke dies at 68.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
The three titles were “How Beautiful We Were,” “Girl, Woman, Other,” as well as “The Perks of...
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books

Latest News

Thursday
Much cooler temperatures to end the week
Driving close to a snowplow can lead to serious accidents.
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
Free, online tutoring available for K-12 students
College ‘teachers’ reach out to tutor K-12 students
The Elements under construction.
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City