Sunny and warmer for Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies clear out this evening and temperatures fall into the 40s by morning.

Sunny skies are expected much of Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s for the plains and 60s in the hills. A few clouds move in later in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a front.

Much cooler air is expected Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Scattered showers will pass through the area under mostly cloudy skies. Friday will stay cool with highs in the 50s for many and clearing skies.

Frost is possible Friday morning so be sure to cover up or bring any sensitive vegetation indoors for the night.

Warmer temperatures are back by the weekend with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. Early next week temperatures will be near 70° with continued sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
The prime herd is rounded up each year to test and check the health of the bison.
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Few More Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Wednesday
graphic
Showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Typical Early October Weather
weather
Rainy fall likely start to the work week