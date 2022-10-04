Sunny and warmer for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies clear out this evening and temperatures fall into the 40s by morning.

Sunny skies are expected much of Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s for the plains and 60s in the hills. A few clouds move in later in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a front.

Much cooler air is expected Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Scattered showers will pass through the area under mostly cloudy skies. Friday will stay cool with highs in the 50s for many and clearing skies.

Frost is possible Friday morning so be sure to cover up or bring any sensitive vegetation indoors for the night.

Warmer temperatures are back by the weekend with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. Early next week temperatures will be near 70° with continued sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.