Rapid City sales tax revenue down from 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The total sales tax collected last year in Rapid City was a little more than $36 million. But, through this July, only about $21 million collected.

Although the current numbers look like they are down from last year, they only account for about half of the year. According to Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker, the city is still waiting for August and September numbers.

Overall total for the year looks bad but the actual number for this year through July is actual up by 7.4% (Humberto Giles-Sanchez)

Inflation may impact revenue for the remainder of 2022.

”We are concerned with inflationary numbers. You know we’ve been watching very closely the labor shortages, the supply shortages the increased cost for everything,” said Shoemaker.

Although the numbers look concerning, city officials hope August and September tax revenue will keep the city on track.

