A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day.

In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.

“My goal was to really bring that quality of coffee to Rapid City, it’s -- we call it seed to cup. So, it begins with a cherry hatch all the way through the cup,” said Fewson.

Fewson says coffee tastes different based on where in the world it is grown, as well as how it is roasted.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
The prime herd is rounded up each year to test and check the health of the bison.
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
People would hike up to the arm of the Crazy Horse memorial as part of the volksmarch.
Volksmarchers once again trek to Crazy Horse Memorial

Latest News

Meals on Wheels Western SD preparing area seniors for winter storms
Meals on Wheels Western SD preparing area seniors for winter storms
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
.
Rapid City Sales Tax
A new mental health stabilization unit is coming soon to Pennington County
Helmsley Trust donation helps with mental health issues