‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”.

The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.

“There’s no better way to do a Halloween show than outside under the full moon. Nature is all around us, you don’t know what’s lurking in the woods behind us, and during the full show you’re just going to get little chills, the whole time,” said Breawna Ventura, CEO of Zirkiss Incorporated.

The “Holloween Hill Cirque Show” is at the arches on Highway 16 just up from Bear Country and tickets can be purchased by following this link.

