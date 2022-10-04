Meals on Wheels Western SD preparing area seniors for winter storms

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota helps home-bound seniors by providing nutritious meals in 49 communities throughout western South Dakota.

As winter approaches, Meals on Wheels is creating their Blizzard Preparedness Bags. The bags are given to 1,700 seniors and are filled with four shelf-stable meals to have on hand in case of an emergency.

