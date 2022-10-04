Helmsley Trust donation helps with mental health issues

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In an effort to help people fighting mental illness, the Helmsley Charitable Trust is giving $4 million to create a stabilization unit.

Called the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit, the facility will be operated by Behavior Management Systems and will help improve mental health care by providing crisis intervention services.

“What this is doing — or will be doing — will be preventing unnecessary transplants to Yankton, South Dakota, to the health and human services center. Keeping patients local. Keeping patients out of the emergency room. And providing the care where they are needed, which is right here locally,” said Walter Panzirer, trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The 24-hour facility will offer 16 beds and eight recliners designed to support people and help patients recover before returning to their homes.

“Sometimes clients, it just depends on what’s going on with them. They might need 2 hours of support, just someone to talk to. They might just need some medications. They might need maybe 3 or 4 days to get stabilized,” said Aimee Janvrina, associate executive officer for Behavior Management Systems.

The trust will fund the project for the first 36 months. The facility will be open to patients by the end of 2022.

