A Few More Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low that caused the widespread shower activity the past 24 hours moves east today. Still, with cool air aloft a few showers will pop up this afternoon, especially over the hills.

Dry and warmer weather returns Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

A cold front will back in from the east and northeast Thursday. This front brings much cooler air to the western South Dakota plains, but only a slight cool down is likely over Wyoming. One or two light showers are possible, but nothing significant.

Lows in the 30s are expected Friday and Saturday mornings, resulting in some frost, but with lingering clouds and breezes, the chance of widespread frost has decreased.

An absolutely spectacular weekend of weather is anticipated.

