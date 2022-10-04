City receives $2 million grant for community intervention efforts

Rapid City is receiving grant money from the US Department of Justice to help bolster community intervention efforts
The Red Ribbon Skirt Society and other organizations like it will benefit from the CVIPI grant that the US Department of Justice gave Rapid City(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide.

Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.

“Rapid City was chosen a little more than a year ago to participate with a small handful of communities. So, I think we’re in that way a preferred a community for this type of funding,” said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

The grant allows for the creation of several different positions that will benefit Rapid City organizations such as Journey-On, Wambli Ska, and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

“Providing these resources… a wide pool of resources, right? Because we’re talking about at-risk families, at-risk youth,” said Scott Sitts, Rapid City assistant police chief. “Every situation is going to be different.”

The funding would also make it easier for those groups to hire someone who could help people navigate through the resources they need.

“That’s a huge part of what this grant is going to do. It’s going to help connect those young people to resources that we can work with and refer to,” said Red Ribbon Skirt Society founder Lily Mendoza.

The resources available from the grant will also be used to help the overall community.

“This will help us focus on some social issues that are leading to violence and it’ll help us focus on the violence that is leading to social issues,” said Allender. “I am encouraged by all of it because we’ve seen some real evidence early on that this type of approach works.”

