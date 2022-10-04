An event for the girls, Hockey and Heels with Rapid City Rush

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Rush wants the girls to have a night out learning all about hockey. Planned events include hockey 101, a locker room tour, and bingo.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on October 13, ladies will begin their night of hockey, conversing, and games. Tickets can be purchased until this Friday, just follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
The prime herd is rounded up each year to test and check the health of the bison.
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

Latest News

Rapid City Rush Hockey and Heels
Hockey and Heels, an event for the ladies
Rapid City sales tax revenue down from 2021
Rapid City sales tax revenue down from 2021
Essence of Coffee
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
Meals on Wheels Western SD preparing area seniors for winter storms
Meals on Wheels Western SD preparing area seniors for winter storms