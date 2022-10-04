An event for the girls, Hockey and Heels with Rapid City Rush
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Rush wants the girls to have a night out learning all about hockey. Planned events include hockey 101, a locker room tour, and bingo.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. on October 13, ladies will begin their night of hockey, conversing, and games. Tickets can be purchased until this Friday, just follow this link.
