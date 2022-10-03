Typical Early October Weather

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Then a vigorous cold front brings chilly air Thursday and Friday. Although the brunt of the cold air mass behind the front will be east of us, we do have a chance for frost Friday morning.

Spectacular weather is expected next weekend with highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

