South Dakota Board of Regents: 2022 free application period starts now

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Applicants may apply to South Dakota’s public universities and colleges free of charge Oct. 3 until Nov. 30. During the free application period, the South Dakota Board of Regents encourages South Dakota high school students to explore and apply to any of the participating post-secondary schools.

“We hope students will take this opportunity to learn more about the unique academic opportunities in our state and take the first step toward their future,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher.

The participating schools include:

  • Black Hills State University
  • Dakota State University
  • Lake Area Technical College
  • Northern State University
  • Presentation College
  • South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
  • South Dakota State University
  • University South Dakota

For more information about the program or to apply to any of the participating colleges or universities, visit OurDakotaDreams.com

