Showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds linger overnight and scattered showers are expected to continue at times. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for much of the area with a few 30s possible closer to the Big Horns. Patchy fog will be possible in northeast Wyoming, too.

Skies will clear up through the morning in Wyoming and during the afternoon hours in western South Dakota. Showers will be possible at times through the morning and middle of the day before ending by the later afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

A beautiful day is expected Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s for many! That won’t stick around long as a front will pass through Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing the chance for a few showers to the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday with highs only in the 50s. Some spots might have highs in the 40s!

Chilly temperatures are likely Friday morning. Low temperatures will likely fall into the 30s for many, so if you have any gardens or plants you want to see live a little longer, you will want to protect them by bringing them indoors, if possible, or covering them with a sheet. Friday will have highs in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is shaping up to be nice with high temperatures in the 60s for many under mostly sunny skies!

