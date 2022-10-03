Rapid City has babies covered with diaper drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies.

Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.

7th annual diaper drive (KOTA/KEVN)

As Volunteers of America began the diaper drive, diapers and wipes were dropped off at the city hall, fire stations, and the public safety building.

City employee work groups came together to give back to the parents who are having trouble affording diapers for their kids.

