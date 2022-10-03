King Charles III in first engagement since queen’s death

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greet well-wishers, as they arrive to...
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greet well-wishers, as they arrive to attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town, ahead of a visit to Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary, in Fife, Scotland, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visited Scotland Monday in their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning period to remember Queen Elizabeth II ended.

Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch. Charles, who wore a kilt for the visit, spent some time shaking hands with well-wishers after he greeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders.

The royal couple were visiting to formally give city status to Dunfermline, the birthplace of another King Charles: Charles I, who reigned in the 17th century before his execution, was the last British monarch born in Scotland.

Dunfermline was among towns that won city status as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

Later Monday, Charles and Camilla will host a reception for around 300 guests at Edinburgh to celebrate the British South Asian community. The royals will meet British Indians, Pakistanis, and many others and pay tribute to the contributions they made to the U.K.

Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Sept. 8. Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

