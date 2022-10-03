Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

(Airman 1st Class Jonah Fronk | 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday.

According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and response vehicles during the exercise, .

Motorists may experience delays while entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Individuals should call prior to appointments and arrive early to ensure services are not impacted.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three candidates for governor faced each other for the first and only time before the 2022...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
The prime herd is rounded up each year to test and check the health of the bison.
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
A typical storage facility in the Black Hills area.
Thefts at storage facilities spark warning

Latest News

People would hike up to the arm of the Crazy Horse memorial as part of the volksmarch.
Volksmarchers once again trek to Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota Board of Regents: 2022 free application period starts now
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
weather
Chances for showers and thunderstorms to last until Tuesday morning.