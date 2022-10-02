Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin, who it says is believed to be in serious danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kryssy King, who was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office believe she is with Trevor Blackburn, who is not from Wisconsin.

Trevor Blackburn
Trevor Blackburn(Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities do not know what vehicle they would be traveling in, but they are believed to be in the Chippewa County, Wisconsin, area.

Officials describe Blackburn as a 22-year-old man with brown hair and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Kryssy is described as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700, option 1, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The prime herd is rounded up each year to test and check the health of the bison.
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
A typical storage facility in the Black Hills area.
Thefts at storage facilities spark warning
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
The Block 5 development will include commercial businesses, residential space, and a Hyatt...
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
Visit Rapid City could be getting a sports commission to help increase sports tourism in Rapid...
Sports tourism could be on the rise in Rapid City

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
Officials: More than 120 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa