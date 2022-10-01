Friday Night Hike, September 30, Part 2

Cobblers search for first win, Yellow Jackets host ThunderWolves on pitch
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central Cobblers had a chance to get their first win of the season as they hosted Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday. Plus, the Black Hills State soccer team were buzzing to break a three-game losing streak against CSU-Pueblo. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

