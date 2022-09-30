Temperatures gradually cool off into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight. A few showers are possible with low temperatures falling into the 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of Friday. A few showers are possible through the day, but the best chance for rain will move in Friday night and into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday will be in the 60s for Wyoming and a mix of 70s and 80s in western South Dakota.

Temperatures will continue to cool off over the weekend and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Another round of rain will pass through the area Saturday afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible Sunday, too.

Cool air and shower chances linger into early next week. Highs will likely remain in the 60s and 70s into next weekend.

