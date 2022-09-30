Temperatures gradually cool off into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight. A few showers are possible with low temperatures falling into the 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of Friday. A few showers are possible through the day, but the best chance for rain will move in Friday night and into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday will be in the 60s for Wyoming and a mix of 70s and 80s in western South Dakota.

Temperatures will continue to cool off over the weekend and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Another round of rain will pass through the area Saturday afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible Sunday, too.

Cool air and shower chances linger into early next week. Highs will likely remain in the 60s and 70s into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement
An employee at Dakota Gold explains the layers in the sample core.
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
The purchased building will replace the current administration office for Pennington County.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Today; Cooler and Showery by the Weekend
One more day of summer-like heat
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Cooler by the Weekend
Warming up the next couple of days