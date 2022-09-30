Rapid City diaper drive is coming to an end

(MGN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public has a few days left to donate diapers during the week-long community diaper drive, part of Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City.

Mayor Steve Allender has proclaimed September 26-October 3, as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City. The Diaper Drive is a project undertaken by Volunteers of America (VoA). City Hall, Fire Station 1, the Rapid City Public Safety Building, the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mommy’s Closets are serving as collection points. Mayor Allender is encouraging citizens to donate generously to the diaper drive during Awareness Week and throughout the year to diaper banks, diaper drives, and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.

All sizes of children’s diapers are accepted with an emphasis on size five diapers since young children remain in that size longer than the other sizes. Check and cash donations will also be accepted. The average child will use 11,000 diapers. The goal this year is to collect 20,000 diapers. More than 9,300 diapers and wipes were collected at City Hall and other collection sites during last year’s community-wide Diaper Drive effort.

Monetary donations will also be accepted during the Diaper Drive. Checks can be mailed or dropped off to Mommy’s Closet at 111 New York Street, Rapid City, SD 57701, or donations made online at www.voanr.org/diapers through October 3.

For more information about Mommy’s Closet, contact 605-341-8336 or visit www.voanr.org/diapers to learn more about the diaper drive.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement
October sobriety checkpoints scheduled
Noem is promising to get rid of the grocery tax if she wins the SD gubernatorial election.
Gov. Noem promises to repeal SD grocery tax
A typical storage facility in the Black Hills area.
Thefts at storage facilities spark warning
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

The Block 5 development will include commercial businesses, residential space, and a Hyatt...
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
After the initial closure, the parking garage will be worked on by floor.
Temporary cuts in downtown parking concern business owners
Early voting is under way in South Dakota
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST