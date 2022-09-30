One More Warm Day Today then Much Cooler, and Wetter this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One more warm day is on tap for western South Dakota today with highs in the 70s and 80s, but not 90s like we saw in spots yesterday. In Wyoming temperatures will be in the 60s today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming, spreading into western South Dakota tonight and Saturday. The weekend will be showery and cool as an upper level low sits and spins over Wyoming.

Cooler temperatures are likely to stick around next week with continuing chances of showers early in the week, mostly dry by the end of the week.

