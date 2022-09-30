Fall like feel this weekend with moisture at times

graphic
graphic(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will be likely overnight for much of Wyoming and the Black Hills region. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for many with a few dropping into the 40s.

Saturday will be cooler with highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s. Plenty of clouds are likely through the day. A few isolated showers are possible at any time, but the best chance for showers and a few storms will move into the area during the afternoon hours. Sunday will be similar, but with more sunshine. Partly cloudy skies are expected until showers and storms develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be a few degrees warmer with 70s likely.

Next week temperatures will be near average for the most part. Highs are expected to remain in the 60s, with exception for Thursday, where highs could fall into the 50s. Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine returning Wednesday. A few showers Thursday before sunshine returns to end the week.

