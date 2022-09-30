Early voting is under way in South Dakota

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.

“I would say we’re in line with what we did with the last gubernatorial election which usually sees a little bit more than normal,” Cindy Mohler, Pennington County auditor, said.

If you would like to find out more on early voting and polling locations you can head over to the South Dakota Secretary of State Voter Information Portal and find the nearest polling location near you.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement
October sobriety checkpoints scheduled
Noem is promising to get rid of the grocery tax if she wins the SD gubernatorial election.
Gov. Noem promises to repeal SD grocery tax
A typical storage facility in the Black Hills area.
Thefts at storage facilities spark warning
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

The Block 5 development will include commercial businesses, residential space, and a Hyatt...
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
After the initial closure, the parking garage will be worked on by floor.
Temporary cuts in downtown parking concern business owners
Rapid City diaper drive is coming to an end
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST