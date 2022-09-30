Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks

The Block 5 development will include commercial businesses, residential space, and a Hyatt Place hotel.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Block 5 development happening downtown was projected to start construction in September but due to unforeseen circumstances, the project is now being delayed.

According to the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies, the delay was based on financials and issues at the bank as they worked through the final details. However, the capital has been raised and construction should start within a few weeks.

The project is located on St Joseph Street, between 5th and 6th Streets.

