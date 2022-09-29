Time for double shots; flu and COVID

Doctors at Monument Health say that it is safe to get both the COVID and flu shots at the same time
Doctors at Monument Health say that it is safe to get both the COVID and flu shots at the same time(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we move into flu season, getting vaccinated for influenza is important in order to make sure that a person doesn’t contract the virus, or if they do, the strain is less impactful on the body. But along with the flu shot, COVID is still an issue.

This may mean getting two vaccines instead of one this year. According to doctors at Monument Health’s Rapid City Clinic, getting both doses at the same time is safe and they offer a tip to make sure side effects are minimal.

”Advice I’d give to anybody is staying hydrated before you get any of these vaccines. Ninety to a hundred and twenty ounces of water a day, unless your provider has told you a reason to restrict fluids, can really help with some of those side effects,” said Monument Health Physician Assistant Katherine Dolmey.

Preventing Flu at work

Other ways that you can help prevent contracting the flu according to the CDC:

  • Find out about your employer’s plans if an outbreak of flu or another illness occurs.
  • Routinely clean frequently touched objects.
  • Make sure your workplace has an adequate supply of tissues, soap, paper towels, alcohol-based hand rubs, and disposable wipes.
  • If you begin to feel sick at work, go home as soon as possible, or if you are home call in sick.

Best time to get vaccinated

The recommended timing for vaccination is similar to previous years with September and October generally being the best months to get vaccinated in order to be ready for the peak of flu season.

