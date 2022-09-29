Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in a Florida neighborhood.(AP/Wilfredo Lee/FIle)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.

Responding deputies said they found the man’s flashlight outside and spotted his body in a canal behind the home.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies pulled the 72-year-old man from the water, but he was already unresponsive. The team performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man could not be revived and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicated that the man was using a hose to drain a pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where there was a steep decline. The ground was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain that most likely led to the man falling.

According to the Associated Press, rescue crews have been busy piloting boats and wading through flooded streets to save thousands of Floridians trapped after the hurricane destroyed homes and businesses while leaving millions in the dark.

Drone video shows a devastated Cape Coral, Fla., on Thursday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement
An employee at Dakota Gold explains the layers in the sample core.
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
The purchased building will replace the current administration office for Pennington County.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’

Latest News

FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina