One more day of summer-like heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warm weather expected tonight with lows in the 50s for much of the area. Some spots will stay near 60° with clear skies.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with much of the area in the 80s, though a few spots could reach 90° or a little warmer! Plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day before clouds increase through the afternoon. A few showers will be possible.

Temperatures drop back into the 70s on Friday with a few more shower chances. Best chance for moisture in the area looks to be Friday night and into Saturday. Highs to begin the weekend will be in the 60s for many, but return to the 70s by Sunday.

60s and 70s are likely for much of next week with shower chances Monday and Tuesday, before sunshine returns to finish out the week.

