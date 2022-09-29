October sobriety checkpoints scheduled

(KFYR)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In South Dakota, there are 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties scheduled during October.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, October checkpoints are scheduled for Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Day, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Stanley counties.

The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement
An employee at Dakota Gold explains the layers in the sample core.
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
The purchased building will replace the current administration office for Pennington County.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’

Latest News

.
Dakota Gold
.
Consumer Reaction
Rapid City Central High School drumline practices one of their many routines.
Loud drumline ahead
Library card sign-up month at the Rapid City Public Library offers access to more than books
Library card sign-up month at the Rapid City Public Library offers access to more than books