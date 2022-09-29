October sobriety checkpoints scheduled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In South Dakota, there are 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties scheduled during October.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, October checkpoints are scheduled for Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Day, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Stanley counties.

The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.